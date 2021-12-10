Get Ready To Shovel...Again...Sudbury Could See Another 15 Centimeters Friday Night

Wintry mix of precipitation expected Friday night through Saturday.



Hazards:

Snow, at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm.

Risk of freezing rain Saturday morning.

Reduced visibility due to occasional blowing snow.



When:

Friday night through Saturday.



Impacts:

Be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.



Discussion:

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track northeast across Lake Huron on Saturday. Precipitation is expected to begin as snow Friday night and transition to periods of rain Saturday morning. Freezing rain may occur during this transition process. There remains some uncertainty in the track of the low pressure system. As a result, the phase of precipitation expected and snowfall amounts could change. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.