-9°C

Get The Shovel Ready! 10-25 Centimeters Of Snow Coming To Sudbury Sunday

A red Sedan can be seen covered in snow. (Skitterphoto/ Pexels)

Winter storm expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

Hazards:
Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm.
Strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h.
Risk of freezing rain for some areas.
Heavy rain for some areas.

When:
Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

Impacts:
Hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Discussion:
A strengthening low pressure system is expected to track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this low pressure system and as a result, the snowfall amounts and areas affected by freezing rain and heavy rain could change. At this time, areas north and west of Sudbury are expected to receive mainly snow, whereas areas east and south of Sudbury could see a wintry mix of precipitation. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

