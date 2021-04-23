iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Golfers & Health Experts Say Ontario Should Re-Evaluate The Closure Of Golf Courses

golf-1284012_1920

There's a growing call from golfers for the provincial government to re-think another of its stricter measurers brought down last week in the stay at home order.  

Golf courses have been ordered to remain closed but golfers and health experts alike say that needs to be re-evaluated.  

Last year, there was a huge demand in golf as being one of the few organized activities that was safe with no known transmissions at any courses in Ontario.  

Most of them brought in stringent protocols including spreading out tee times, screening for symptoms, closing club houses and increased sanitation.  

A petition on Change dot org has gathered more than 40 thousand signatures so far. 

READ MORE HERE

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram