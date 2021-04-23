Golfers & Health Experts Say Ontario Should Re-Evaluate The Closure Of Golf Courses

There's a growing call from golfers for the provincial government to re-think another of its stricter measurers brought down last week in the stay at home order.

Golf courses have been ordered to remain closed but golfers and health experts alike say that needs to be re-evaluated.

Last year, there was a huge demand in golf as being one of the few organized activities that was safe with no known transmissions at any courses in Ontario.

Most of them brought in stringent protocols including spreading out tee times, screening for symptoms, closing club houses and increased sanitation.

A petition on Change dot org has gathered more than 40 thousand signatures so far.

READ MORE HERE