Good Advice From Greater Sudbury Utilities If Your Basement Floods

Know what to do if your basement floods

(Sudbury, ON) Greater Sudbury Hydro (GSH) is urging residents to be prepared in the event of flooding.

“Unfortunately, basement flooding happens sometimes when Spring showers are coupled with snow melt,” said Wendy Watson, Director of Communications for Greater Sudbury Utilities. “And in the event of basement flooding, safety is the number one priority – it should be taken very seriously.”

When flood water makes contact with electrical systems, there is heightened risk of electrical shock that could result in serious injury or death. Electricity can move through water or wet flooring. Please consider these flooding safety tips that can save lives. Provided by Electrical Safety Authority (ESA).

Do not enter your basement if the water is above the level of electrical outlets, baseboard heaters or furnace, or is near your electrical panel.

Call your local electric utility immediately if the water has risen above outlets, baseboard heaters or your furnace, covers power cords, or is near the electrical panel. Arrange for them to disconnect power to your home.

Watch out for downed powerlines in flood-affected areas. If you see one, stay back the length of a school bus (10 metres). Call 9-1-1 and your local electric utility to report it.

The ESA website has other tips including what to do if you’ve been evacuated ahead of flooding as well as returning home after a flood.



GSU promotes the safe use of electricity in a variety of ways. Public service announcements inform our communities about possible hazards before, during, and after they happen.