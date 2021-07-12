Good News: 9 Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Going Missing Over The Weekend
Provincial Police, along with Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, are thanking the public for its help, after a 9 year-old boy went missing over the weekend.
Details are scarce at this moment, but Police posted Sunday that the boy was located safe.
Provincial Police are also asking that anyone who may have shared their original post on Facebook, to please remove it, as it contains the boy's photo.
