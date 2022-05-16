Good News - Alexis' Lemonade Stand Raises Over $500 For Charity!
Justy Matthieu made the following post on Facebook Sunday:
"Thank you everyone that came out to support Alexis' Lemonade Stand!
She has surpassed her fundraising goal and ended up raising at total of $510.25 that she is splitting equally between her two charities of her choice Maison McCulloch Hospice & SAINTS Sudbury Dog Rescue"
