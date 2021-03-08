GOOD NEWS: Dorothy The Missing Horse Has Been Located In The Valley!
Update:
Dorothy the horse has been found!
Original Story:
If you live in the Valley area of Sudbury, keep your eyes open for a wandering horse!
Here's a message we received Monday morning:
"Hello! There is a missing horse in the Val Caron, dominion drive area: missing since 4pm Sunday. Was still saddled. Chestnut mare with distinctive white face markings, I will send photos. Please could you announce it and ask people to keep a look out and call in if they see anything? Police have been informed. Search team is working through the night so far at 8 hours and no luck. The owners number if anyone does call in with info is 8076297294 her name is Dorothy."
