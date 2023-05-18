Good News: Lost Canoeist Located In Good Condition

The following is a release from the OPP:

On May 16, 2023, shortly before 11:30 a.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received an alert notification from a person canoeing, on the Sturgeon River, north of Sudbury.

OPP Aviation Services located the person in good health, at the edge of the water system, but was unable to extract the individual.

The location was forwarded to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), who arranged for a safe rescue.

The OPP reminds all outdoor enthusiasts when taking any kind of short or long excursion to seriously consider the following:

• Advise someone the "exact location" of the excursion.

• Advise them of the duration of the excursion, even if it is only for the morning or afternoon.

• If possible, consult with local agencies to get up-to-date information about the area.

• Always have some sort of communication device.

• Test your communication device as you travel to ensure it is working properly.

• Update your contact of your location and progress. (Knowing your location can save precious minutes during a rescue).

• Have a survival kit with you. A few examples might include things like flares, appropriate clothing, matches/lighter, saw/knife, food, map, compass, first aid kit, communication device, tarp for shelter, flashlight.

• Have prescription medication with you for any pre-existing medical condition.

• Make sure to bring water, sunscreen and bug repellent.

The OPP would like to remind the public of the "what3words" App offered for free by both android and apple devices to download. The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre (PCC).

Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller's cell phone which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location. The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.

More Safety tips at: Ontario Parks -Camping Safety