Good News: Missing 14 Year-Old Talyia Located Safe & In Good Health
Some GOOD NEWS on the missing person front.
Over the weekend, a 14 year-old girl by the name of Tallyia Doucette-Madigan was missing, and there was some concern for her wellbeing.
Police posted last night around the dinner hour that Tallyia has been located safe & in good health.
Police are thanking everyone for sharing the post we made over the weekend.
