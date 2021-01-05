GOOD News: Missing Woman Chelsea Belanger Located In Good Health

Update:

Chelsea Belanger has been located in good health.

Police would like to thank everyone for your assistance with this matter.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are attempting to locate Chelsea Belanger.

Chelsea was last seen leaving Health Sciences North on foot.

She was wearing a brown fleece coat, tank top & pink leopard print jogging pants.

She also has visible tattoos on her neck.

If you know of her whereabouts please contact police @ 705.675.9171