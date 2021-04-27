Good News: OPP Locate Missing ATV Driver In Good Health
On April 25, 2021 at 10:21 a.m., members from the West Nipissing Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person complaint.
The person left the day before, around noon for an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) ride from a residence on Main Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).
The person was believed to be on ATV trails heading towards North Bay.
With the assistance of the OPP's West Nipissing members, Emergency Response Team, Snowmobile-ATV-Vessel-Enforcement (S.A.V.E.) Unit, and OPP helicopter, the person was located about 17 hours later by a S.A.V.E member, with no injuries.
The OPP would like to remind the public of the "what3words" App offered for free by both android and apple devices to download.
The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre (PCC).
Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller's cell phone which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location.
The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.
