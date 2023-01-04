Good News: Pure Country Plasma Team Wraps Up 2022 By Rolling Up A Sleeve
On December 30th, Pure Country Sudbury adopted the Plasma Donor Centre to help INCREASE donations, and raise awareness.
As soon as we started talking about it, appointments filled up quickly, thanks to YOU, the community! We then encouraged the community to donate on the 31st, as well as the first week of January!
The following is a message from Terri-Mai, the Manager of the Plasma Donor Centre in Sudbury. Here's what she had to say:
"I wanted to thank you for your teams support and adopt a bed in December. Your efforts and the support of your listeners really helped us hit record numbers with a full center each day.
On Dec 30th our target was 31 plasma units and we collected 36 = 110% of target YAHOOOOO
On Dec 31st our target was 31 plasma units and we collected 37 = 115%of target YIPPPPEEE
Those numbers are representative of lives saved by the people in our community and by the efforts of your team and listeners. THANK YOU!!"
