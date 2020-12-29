Good News: Sudbury Police Have Located 13 Year-Old Xzavier Elias In Good Health
Update:
Xzavier Elias has been located in good health.
Police would like to thank everyone for your assistance with this matter.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager.
Xzavier Elias (13 Years of Age) was last seen in the area of Second Avenue on the 26th of December 2020.
He stands 5 feet tall, weighs 135 lbs & has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black winter jacket and light brown hiking boots.
If you have information please contact GSPS 705-675-9171
