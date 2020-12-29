iHeartRadio
Good News: Sudbury Police Have Located 13 Year-Old Xzavier Elias In Good Health

POLICE4

Update:

Xzavier Elias has been located in good health.

Police would like to thank everyone for your assistance with this matter.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager. 

Xzavier Elias (13 Years of Age) was last seen in the area of Second Avenue on the 26th of December 2020.

He stands 5 feet tall, weighs 135 lbs & has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black winter jacket and light brown hiking boots.

If you have information please contact GSPS 705-675-9171

