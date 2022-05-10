Good News: Sudbury Police Locate 12 Year-Old Melody Bennett In Good Health

Update:

Melody Bennett has been located and is safe. We thank the public for your assistance in this matter.

Original:

Sudbury Police are trying to locate 12 year-old Melody Bennett.

She was last seen in the Flour Mill on MON aft.

She is indigenous, 5'4",with an average build & has long dark hair with red highlights.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater,light track pants & a grey baseball cap.

Please call 675-9171 with info.