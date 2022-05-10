Good News: Sudbury Police Locate 12 Year-Old Melody Bennett In Good Health
Update:
Melody Bennett has been located and is safe. We thank the public for your assistance in this matter.
Original:
Sudbury Police are trying to locate 12 year-old Melody Bennett.
She was last seen in the Flour Mill on MON aft.
She is indigenous, 5'4",with an average build & has long dark hair with red highlights.
She was last seen wearing a green sweater,light track pants & a grey baseball cap.
Please call 675-9171 with info.
You may be interested in...
-
City Issues Statement Regarding Friday's Workplace Fatality In LevackJust before 3:00 Friday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Police were called to the salt and sand yard in Levack where a 40-year-old man was found dead. Police, the Coroner and the Ministry of Labour are investigating. A post mortem will be conducted and the name of the deceased won't be released.
-
Stunt Driver Charged After Clocked Traveling 117 km/h In A 60 km/h ZoneCharges are being laid.
-
HWY 144 Is CLOSED (Onaping) Due To Train MalfunctionThis is a developing story.