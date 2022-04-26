iHeartRadio
Good News: Sudbury Police Officer Brings Smiles To Local Daycare

Sudbury Police received this message:

"Just wanted to give big shoutout to Cst. Adam for stopping by at my home daycare while we were playing outside.

Not only did he show them how the sirens worked; he even reminded the little ones about safety.

Thank you for bringing smiles to the kids faces!"

