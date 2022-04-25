Good News: Sudbury Resident Thanks Kingsway Dairy Queen Staff

When GOOD NEWS stories come our way, we can't help but share them!

Phil Morris (a Sudbury musician/music teacher) shared the following story on his Facebook page:

"This is a special shout out to the Dairy Queen on Kingsway, Sudbury.

Last week our car broke down in your lot. All of the mechanics were closed for the weekend, with Easter etc. We were in a prime parking spot. It had to be a nuisance, but you were 100% in support of us leaving the car there for the weekend, even though it took up a spot from one of your daily customers. Not once did you complain.

Although you are part of a corporation and a franchise, you acted locally. You put us first and I would like to publicly thank you the owners for your kindness.

Thank you very much.

I hope that everyone who reads this will consider going to purchase an ice cream this week from that location. When you do, let them know that Phil Morris says hi and thank you."