Good News - Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Returns November 19th
Here's some good news, as posted by the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade on Facebook:
"Everyone, rejoice!
Come one, come all to celebrate the return of the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade.
Theme for this year: Groovin' with Santa
5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2022
Entry forms will be made available shortly."
Volunteers are now being accepted either through Facebook or the website.
