Good News - Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Returns November 19th

Here's some good news, as posted by the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade on Facebook:

"Everyone, rejoice!

Come one, come all to celebrate the return of the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade.

Theme for this year: Groovin' with Santa

5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2022

Entry forms will be made available shortly."

Volunteers are now being accepted either through Facebook or the website.