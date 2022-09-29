iHeartRadio
Good News - Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Returns November 19th


Here's some good news, as posted by the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade on Facebook:

"Everyone, rejoice!

Come one, come all to celebrate the return of the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade.

Theme for this year: Groovin' with Santa

5:30 p.m. on November 19, 2022

Entry forms will be made available shortly."

Volunteers are now being accepted either through Facebook or the website.

