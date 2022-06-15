iHeartRadio
24°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Good News: There Are Still Zero Active Wildfires In The Northeast Region

FSz8c9UWYAMpEcu

How is this for some good news?

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 14th.

There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast region according to ontario.ca/forestfire

 

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of June 13th.

At the time of this update there were no active fires in the Northwest Region.

Since the last update:

  • Kenora 2 was reported late afternoon on Friday, June 10th near Ripple Lake, approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The fire required air attack with waterbombers and was called out on June 12th at a size of 4.3 hectares.
  • Kenora 3 was reported on June 11th near Isabel Lake, approximately 17 kilometres south east of Kenora. The 0.1 hectare fire was called out the same day.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram