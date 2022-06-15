Good News: There Are Still Zero Active Wildfires In The Northeast Region
How is this for some good news?
There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region by late afternoon on June 14th.
There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast region according to ontario.ca/forestfire
No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of June 13th.
At the time of this update there were no active fires in the Northwest Region.
Since the last update:
- Kenora 2 was reported late afternoon on Friday, June 10th near Ripple Lake, approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Kenora. The fire required air attack with waterbombers and was called out on June 12th at a size of 4.3 hectares.
- Kenora 3 was reported on June 11th near Isabel Lake, approximately 17 kilometres south east of Kenora. The 0.1 hectare fire was called out the same day.
