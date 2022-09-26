GOVA Celebrating 50 Years Of Service With A FREE Transit Day (Sept. 28)

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

"GOVA is celebrating 50 years of Transit service in the Greater Sudbury community.

We are marking the milestone with a Free Transit Day.

On September 28, 2022, residents are invited to ride GOVA Transit for free and learn more about this reliable, safe transportation option.

Staff will be there to answer questions and help you get to your destination.

Get on board and see how easy it is to ride GOVA.

Then, post a picture of yourself to social media and tag City of Greater Sudbury (Facebook) or @GreaterSudbury (Twitter and Instagram).

Also, every monthly Transit pass purchased at a City facility (Transit kiosk, libraries, Citizen Service Centres) on this date, will be entered into a draw for free Transit for the rest of 2022.

There will also be draws for packages containing Downtown Dollars gift cards, two-week YMCA passes, tickets to a YES Theatre production and vouchers for either a Sudbury Wolves or Sudbury Five game."