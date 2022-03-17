GOVA Transit Improves On-board Experience For Riders

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

GOVA Transit offers a range of reliable, real-time onboard communication to ensure an exceptional rider experience. An audio announcement informs riders, in French and English, of the next stop. Buses are also equipped with an interior 2-inch by 24-inch digital display that informs of next stop. In August 2021, GOVA undertook an initiative to further improve communication.

GOVA tested a larger digital display on one of its buses. A 21-inch screen was set up inside the front of Bus #914, improving the view of destination and route information and informing riders of the next five stops and times to destination. A second screen was later installed to support riders in rear-facing accessible seating areas of applicable buses.

GOVA monitored the overall functionality of the system, and riders provided feedback. Due to the success of the pilot project, GOVA will be installing 79 screens in all 59 of its buses, applying Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funding toward the project cost of $332,992. Installation is expected to be complete by the end of April.

While the main purpose of this system is to improve operational efficiency and enhance the on-board experience for riders, it also has capacity to provide information on route delays and allows for enhanced opportunities to advertise key services and messages.

The Transit Action Plan identifies wayfinding and trip planning as priority areas for customer care and information improvements. It states that good wayfinding systems are consistent, seamless, accessible and provide travellers with information throughout their journey.

For more information about GOVA Transit routes and schedules, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit or

contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (https://311.greatersudbury.ca/).