Greater Sudbury 2022 Holiday Service Schedule


GreaterSudbury

RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF GREATER SUDBURY - December 22, 2022

The City of Greater Sudbury reminds residents of the following schedule changes for the holiday season between Saturday, December 24 and Monday, January 2.

Citizen Service Centre and 311:

311, including the Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca), will not be available on December 26, 27 and January 2. Dial 311 for urgent public works or animal control.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection:

Landfills, transfer stations and the Recycling Centre will be closed on December 25 and January 1. There will be no change to household waste collection this holiday season.

Residents may place natural Christmas trees at the roadside for collection and composting. Trees must be bare of decorations and lights and may not be wrapped in plastic.

GOVA Transit Services:

  • December 24 – services end early.
  • December 25 – no service.
  • December 26 –Sunday service schedule.
  • December 31 – extended hours and free service after 10 p.m. GOVA Zone hours will be extended where available to match the transit schedule.
  • January 1 – holiday service schedule.

For full details on transit holiday schedules, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit/2022-holiday-schedules or call 705-675-3333.

Municipal Facilities:

Tom Davies Square and other municipal offices will be closed on December 26, December 27 and January 2.

Libraries will be closed from December 25 to December 27 and January 1 and 2. Visit sudburylibraries.ca for more information.

The Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter will be closed for walk-ins and appointments from December 24 to December 27 and January 1 and 2.

Leisure Facilities and Programs

Greater Sudbury fitness facilities and pools will be closed on December 25, 26 and January 1 and will close at 2 p.m. on December 24 and 31. Additional holiday hours may vary by location; please visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/recreational-facilities/ for facility and program hours.

Greater Sudbury arenas will offer public skating during the holidays. For a list of locations and times, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/holidayskates.

Adanac Ski Hill is now open for the season. Hours of operation, fees and up-to-date hill conditions are available online at www.greatersudbury.ca/ski. Lively Skill Hill is not yet open. For information on opening requirements, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/play/ski-hills/lively-ski-hill/

Parking:

The overnight parking by-law, which prohibits on-street parking between midnight and 7 a.m., remains in effect with the exception of December 25, 26 and January 1.

