Greater Sudbury Beach Safe to Swim at Again

Swimming advisory lifted: Greater Sudbury

Issued: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at the following beach:

Main Beach – Bell Park, Greater Sudbury

The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 32 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.