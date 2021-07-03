Greater Sudbury Beach Safe to Swim at Again
Swimming advisory lifted: Greater Sudbury
Issued: Saturday, July 3, 2021
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at the following beach:
- Main Beach – Bell Park, Greater Sudbury
The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 32 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.
