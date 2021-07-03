iHeartRadio
Greater Sudbury Beach Safe to Swim at Again

BeachSudbury

Swimming advisory lifted: Greater Sudbury

Issued: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at the following beach:

  • Main Beach – Bell Park, Greater Sudbury

The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 32 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.

You may be interested in...

  • ARSENEAU

    Sudbury Police Looking for Person Missing From Azilda

    Greater Sudbury Police are asking for help locating Paul ARSENEAU. He's 65, was last seen Tuesday on Notre Dame Avenue in AZILDA. 5’8", 130 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a black coat, blue jeans, brown boots, and cowboy hat. He was carrying a back pack. Please call police with information.
  • OHL Draft FB (2)

    Sudbury Wolves Pick Up Two in CHL Import Draft

    Sudbury Wolves picked up two players in the CHL Import Draft Tuesday. 16-year-old left shot forward, Tomas Trunda from the Czech Republic and 17-year-old right shot defenceman, Kasper Kulonummi from Finland.
  • garbage-413757_1280

    Is There Garbage Collection in Sudbury Today?

    There will be no household waste collection in Greater Sudbury today. If your household waste is normally picked up on Thursdays, your pcik up day this week will be Saturday. So if your garbage, recycling and composting are at curbside right now, bring it back in so the bears don't get at it.
Global Outbreak COVID-19

