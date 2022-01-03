Greater Sudbury Going Back to Modified Level 2 Lockdown

Much of Greater Sudbury will be back in a modified Level 2 lockdown along with the rest of Ontario starting Wednesday. Premiere Doug Ford announced a new wave of province wide restrictions to battle COVID-19 this morning.The measures will take effect on Wednesday, when the province's chief medical officer will reinstate a directive ordering hospitals to pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries to preserve critical care capacity.

Indoor dining rooms, gyms and other indoor gathering spaces must close on Wednesday, while personal care services and retail stores will be limited to 50 per cent capacity for essential services and 25% for non-essential. Indoor social gatherings will be capped at five fully vaccinated people The government will be offering rebate payments for certain businesses that are ordered to close or reduce capacity.

Schools will be closed for in-person learning and moved to online learning until at least January 17th. The government also says free child-care will be provided for frontline workers with school-aged children.

Ford says the decisions his government made comes with a cost to small business. The government says they are "exploring" additional grants for impacted businesses.

Ontario reported 13,578 new COVID-19 cases this morning. Hospitalizations continues to rise, with 1,232 people being treated, up from 1,117 Sunday. ICUs are up 24 to 24.