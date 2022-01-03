iHeartRadio
-16°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Greater Sudbury Going Back to Modified Level 2 Lockdown

Ford

Much of Greater Sudbury will be back in a modified Level 2 lockdown along with the rest of Ontario starting Wednesday.  Premiere Doug Ford announced a new wave of province wide restrictions to battle COVID-19 this morning.The measures will take effect on Wednesday, when the province's chief medical officer will reinstate a directive ordering hospitals to pause all non-emergent and non-urgent surgeries to preserve critical care capacity.

Indoor dining rooms, gyms and other indoor gathering spaces must close on Wednesday, while personal care services and retail stores will be limited to 50 per cent capacity for essential services and 25% for non-essential.  Indoor social gatherings will be capped at five fully vaccinated people  The government will be offering rebate payments for certain businesses that are ordered to close or reduce capacity.

Schools will be closed for in-person learning and moved to online learning until at least January 17th.  The government also says free child-care will be provided for frontline workers with school-aged children.

Ford says the decisions his government made comes with a cost to small business.  The government says they are "exploring" additional grants for impacted businesses.

Ontario reported 13,578 new COVID-19 cases this morning.  Hospitalizations continues to rise, with 1,232 people being treated, up from 1,117 Sunday. ICUs are up 24 to 24.

 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram