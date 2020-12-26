Greater Sudbury Holiday Service Schedule

There will be changes to some City of Greater Sudbury services throughout the holidays. Due to the province-wide lockdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19, there have also been temporary changes to a number of municipal services and programs that began at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, December 26.

Garbage and Recycling

Household waste collection scheduled for Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1 will move to Saturday, December 26 and Saturday, January 2. Garbage, recycling and organics must be at the roadside by 7 a.m. on scheduled collection days.

Landfills, transfer stations and the Recycling Centre will close again on January 1. The service counter at the Recycling Centre will also be closed for the duration of the provincial lockdown.

Residents may place natural Christmas trees at the roadside for collection and composting. Trees must be bare of decorations and lights and free of plastic wrapping commonly used to carry the tree from indoors.

GOVA Transit

GOVA Transit schedules will vary through the holidays:

• December 26 – Saturday service schedule.

• December 31 – extended hours and free service after 10 p.m. GOVA Zone hours will be extended where available to match the transit schedule.

• January 1 – holiday service schedule.

For full details on holiday schedules, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/transit/2020-holiday-schedules or call 705-675-3333.

Municipal Facilities

Libraries and Customer Service Centres will be closed on Saturday, December 26 and Sunday, December 27. Tom Davies Square and other municipal offices will be closed on Monday, December 28.

Arenas, pools and fitness centres will remain closed through January 9, as per the provincial lockdown. Read more on the facilities and services that will remain closed as part of the lockdown.

Any municipal facilities not affected by the lockdown will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 31 and remain closed on Friday, January 1.

311

311, including the Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca), will not be available on December 25 and 28 and January 1. Dial 311 for urgent public works, animal control or COVID-19 enforcement services.

COVID-Safe Celebrations

As we prepare to enter the provincial lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19, please do your part over the holidays:

• Only gather indoors with the people you live with. Individuals who live alone may consider having exclusive close contact with one other household.

• No indoor organized public events are allowed.

• Outdoor organized events and social gatherings are limited to 10 people and physical distancing must be maintained.



Although gathering restrictions are in effect, in the interest of public safety, GOVA Transit will still offer extended hours and free service after 10 p.m. on December 31. GOVA Zone hours will be extended where available to match the transit schedule.

The overnight parking by-law, which prohibits on-street parking between midnight and 7 a.m., remains in effect with the exception of January 1.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/COVID or find us on social media at www.facebook.com/GreaterSudbury and www.twitter.com/GreaterSudbury.

Please note that City social media accounts are not monitored on weekends and municipal holidays.

For up-to-date COVID-19 news and ideas on celebrating the holidays safely, visit the Public Health Sudbury & Districts website at www.phsd.ca/coronavirus.