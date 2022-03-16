Greater Sudbury Hydro To Credit Customers After Billing Error

The following is a release from Greater Sudbury Hydro:

Greater Sudbury Hydro (GSH) electricity customers will receive an on-bill credit within the next 90 days to correct a billing error.

The error was discovered internally on March 3, 2021 while reviewing 2020 financial performance, was corrected, and was reported to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), the province’s independent energy regulator. The OEB has accepted GSH’s Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, which will see all customer groups refunded for the past four years of the overcharge.

The overcharges were the result of an error in the way the billing system was prorating approved fixed charges. The GSH billing system calculated a daily prorated charge incorrectly. Instead of multiplying the approved monthly amount by 12 and then dividing by 365 to arrive at a daily rate, the system divided the monthly charge by 30, and then multiplied by 12, which made it look like there were 360 days in the year. In 2020, a residential customer would have been overcharged $5.09.

Current residential customers can expect to see a one-time on-bill credit of $17.61. GSH has approximately 47,400 customers and the refunds will total about $919,000. GSH will also pay an administrative penalty of $5000 to the OEB.

“We apologize for this mistake. We truly value our customers and are aware of the faith they place in us,” said Wendy Watson, Director of Communications for Greater Sudbury Utilities. “Since discovering this error, we took steps to correct it, reported it, and have cooperated with our regulator to make things right, and we will continue with our mandate to distribute electricity as reliably and efficiently as possible and deliver value to our shareholder.”