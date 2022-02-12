Greater Sudbury Interim Property Tax Bills On The Way

Interim Property Tax Bills On The Way

Interim property tax bills are in the mail. The first instalment is due March 1, 2022, and the second is due April 1, 2022.

More than 27,000 properties in our community receive interim tax bills. They are not mailed out for properties enrolled in a monthly pre-authorized tax payment plan or for those who have taxes remitted by their mortgage holder. If you do not receive your interim tax bill by Friday, February 18, 2022, please call 311.

There are a number of ways to pay your property tax bill, including:

by mail, telephone or internet banking.

at most banks, trust companies, credit unions and Caisse Populaires.

through your mortgage, arranged through your mortgage company.

by enrolling in a pre-authorized payment plan where payments are automatically withdrawn from your bank account either monthly or on the instalment due date.

If you traditionally pay in person at Tom Davies Square or at a Citizen Service Centre, please contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca) to discuss options.

Interim property taxes help fund City services until the final tax bill is collected later in the year. This includes services such as road maintenance and construction, libraries, firefighting, local police, parks, garbage and recycling, transit, and many more.

For more information about your municipal property tax bill and payment options, contact 311 or visit www.greatersudbury.ca/taxes.