Greater Sudbury Introduces Nathan Melin As New Deputy Fire Chief

The City of Greater Sudbury is pleased to announce Nathan Melin as its new Deputy Fire Chief, beginning April 3, 2023.

Melin has been with Greater Sudbury Fire Services since 2019. In his current role as Assistant Deputy Chief, he has provided strong leadership in areas like fire prevention, public education, volunteers, and critical fire and life safety issues related to multi-unit dwellings and shelters.

“Congratulations to Assistant Deputy Chief Melin on this well-deserved promotion to Deputy Chief,” said Joe Nicholls, General Manager of Community Safety and Chief of Fire and Paramedic Services. “He has proven himself to be a strong, fair and trusted leader within the service, and embodies the experience and qualities we were looking for in our second Deputy. I look forward to continuing to work with him on the Fire Services team.”

In the City’s return to a two-deputy model, Melin fills a position that has been vacant since November 2021. As Deputy Chief, he will be responsible for the City’s volunteer firefighting services, including recruitment, retention and training. He will also continue to lead strategic initiatives related to fire prevention and fire education.

“The services delivered by the entire Fire Services team are so important to the people throughout our community,” said Melin. “Having a second Deputy Chief in place will allow us to better focus on some important initiatives, especially when it comes to our volunteer firefighters. I look forward to working with the team in this new capacity to help move the division forward.”

Melin is a graduate of the Fire Protection Engineering Technology and Fire Safety programs at Seneca College and completed the Fire Prevention Officer Diploma program with the Ontario Fire College. He is currently completing the Fire Service Executive Management program at Humber College. Before coming to Greater Sudbury, Melin spent 11 years with the St. Catharines Fire Service, finishing his time there as Chief Fire Prevention Officer.