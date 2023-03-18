Greater Sudbury Looking for Help With Museums and Heritage
The deadline to apply for the Museum and Heritage Advisory Panel has been extended to Friday, March 31, at 4:30 p.m.
If you have already applied, you do not need to apply again.
This new panel will meet quarterly to provide advice and help create short and long-term plans for museums’ programming and cultural heritage representation, heritage tourism opportunities and heritage designation.
How to Apply
- Application forms are available online at www.greatersudbury.ca/signon
- You can also call 311 to request by mail
- And you can apply in person at your nearest Library/Citizen Service Centre or at the One Stop Services counter at Tom Davies Square.
Applications must be received by March 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
Strengthening community vibrancy is an important pillar of the City’s strategic plan, and museums continue to support that goal. It’s important that decisions and plans are community-driven and reflect the needs and wants of Greater Sudbury residents.
For more information and to apply, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/signon.
You may be interested in...
-
29 Year-Old Man Facing Charges After Stealing Gas In Sturgeon FallsThe accused faces at least 3 charges.
-
Craig Brady of Sudbury was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO and won $859,653.80Craig Brady of Sudbury was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO and won $859,653.80
-
$1 turns into $100,000 for Kimberly Fex of Hanmer with ENCORE win$1 TURNS INTO $100,000 for Kimberly Fex of Hanmer with ENCORE WIN