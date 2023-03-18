Greater Sudbury Looking for Help With Museums and Heritage

The deadline to apply for the Museum and Heritage Advisory Panel has been extended to Friday, March 31, at 4:30 p.m.

If you have already applied, you do not need to apply again.

This new panel will meet quarterly to provide advice and help create short and long-term plans for museums’ programming and cultural heritage representation, heritage tourism opportunities and heritage designation.

How to Apply

Application forms are available online at www.greatersudbury.ca/signon

You can also call 311 to request by mail

And you can apply in person at your nearest Library/Citizen Service Centre or at the One Stop Services counter at Tom Davies Square.

Applications must be received by March 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.

Strengthening community vibrancy is an important pillar of the City’s strategic plan, and museums continue to support that goal. It’s important that decisions and plans are community-driven and reflect the needs and wants of Greater Sudbury residents.

For more information and to apply, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/signon.