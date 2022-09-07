Greater Sudbury Man Brings Gun To Argument

Around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 5, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a residence on Glenview Avenue in Onaping in relation to a Weapons complaint.

Information provided was that individuals had been involved in a verbal argument outside a home and as a result of the argument a resident had returned with what was believed to be a firearm.

Patrol Officers arrived in the area and set up containment of the home while members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived on scene in order to establish communications with the man who was inside the residence.

Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, September 6, 2022, the man exited the residence and surrendered himself to Police without incident.

The 47 year old man has been charged with the Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Careless Use of a Firearm under the Criminal Code of Canada.

He was transported to Police headquarters and will attend Bail Court today to answer to the charges.

Patrol Officers remain on scene as Detectives in the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be applying for a Search Warrant of the residence.