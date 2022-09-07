Greater Sudbury Man Brings Gun To Argument
Around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 5, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a residence on Glenview Avenue in Onaping in relation to a Weapons complaint.
Information provided was that individuals had been involved in a verbal argument outside a home and as a result of the argument a resident had returned with what was believed to be a firearm.
Patrol Officers arrived in the area and set up containment of the home while members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived on scene in order to establish communications with the man who was inside the residence.
Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, September 6, 2022, the man exited the residence and surrendered himself to Police without incident.
The 47 year old man has been charged with the Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Careless Use of a Firearm under the Criminal Code of Canada.
He was transported to Police headquarters and will attend Bail Court today to answer to the charges.
Patrol Officers remain on scene as Detectives in the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be applying for a Search Warrant of the residence.
Greater Sudbury's Ugliest School Yard Wins PrizeChelmsford Valley District Composite School has won the Ugliest Schoolyard of 2022 contest. VETAC, Greater Sudbury's Regreening Advisory Panel, awarded the school $20,000 from local sponsors, like Glencore. The money will be used to make the schoolyard a greener and healthier outdoor space.
Greater Sudbury Police Looking for Woman Missing Since MayThe Greater Sudbury Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating 53 year old missing person Tanya USIC. Tanya was last seen in the Minnow Lake area sometime in May 2022. Tanya is transient in nature and there exists concerns for her well-being and mental health.