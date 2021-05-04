Greater Sudbury Now Recruiting Fulltime Firefighters
Are you interested in joining the City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services team? Applications are now being accepted for full-time firefighters.
Read the information guide and complete an application form at www.greatersudbury.ca/fire. Online applications are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.
To qualify for consideration, applicants must meet the following preliminary criteria:
• be 18 years of age or older,
• have completed Grade 12,
• have a valid G driver’s license with a good driving record,
Please note: Fire Service training from a community college or a recognized training academy and/or National Fire Protection Association Firefighter I and Firefighter II is considered an asset.
Individuals who proceed though the preliminary qualification process will then undergo aptitude, medical, physical and other testing.
There is a $250 administration fee for every applicant who advances to the testing phase.
For more information, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.
