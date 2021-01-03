Greater Sudbury Police Busy on New Year's Eve

RELEASE PROVIDED BY GREATER SUDBURY POLICE

On New Year’s Eve, our Traffic Management Unit checked 371 vehicles in Greater Sudbury to ensure sober driving. In total, 12 Approved Screening Device tests and 11 Mandatory Alcohol Screening tests were administered; four Impaired drivers were charged; 18 Highway Traffic Act violations and five other Criminal Code charges were laid.

At 8:45 p.m., plain clothes officers observed a motor vehicle attend an establishment on Kathleen St, with both the driver and passenger of the vehicle appearing to be under the influence. After leaving the establishment, the driver and passenger switched seats in the vehicle so that the passenger was now operating the vehicle. A stop was subsequently conducted where suspicion was formed to believe both men were impaired by a drug. They were brought to GSPS headquarters where they performed drug recognition evaluations and both were found to be impaired by a drug. Search of the 30-year old man revealed that he had a small amount of purple heroin on him. As a result, he was charged with Operation While Impaired - Drug, Possession of a Schedule I Substance, Drive While Under Suspension and Novice Driver- Presence of Drug. The 25-year old man was also charged with Operation While Impaired, Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence and Novice Driver - Presence of Drug. Both were issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. They will appear in court on March 10th, 2021 to answer to the charges.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Barrington St. Investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. He was subsequently placed under arrest, at which point he resisted arrest and assaulted police. As a result, the 31-year old man was charged with Operation While Impaired, Failure to Comply with Demand, Resist Arrest and Assault Peace Officer. He was held in police custody to attend bail. It was also learned that he had a Canada Wide warrant for Conspiracy to Traffic in Controlled Substances. He was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

At 2:35 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted with a vehicle on Mont Adam. The driver, who was a class G2 driver, had an odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The driver provided a breath sample into the approved screening device which resulted in 37mg of alcohol. As a result, the 19-year old man was served a provincial offences notice for Novice Driver B.A.C. Above Zero and issued a 3-day driver’s licence suspension.

We thank all those who made the responsible decision to drive sober. Even one impaired driver is one too many. It’s just not worth it.