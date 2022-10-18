iHeartRadio
Greater Sudbury Police Hosting A 'Women in Policing' Event Next Week


Police-Sudbury

 

The Greater Sudbury Police Service invites you to their second annual “Women in Policing Career Information Night” which welcomes Women, anyone who identified as female as well as transgender & non-binary participants who have an interest in the policing profession.  This event will take place on October 26th at 5:30pm in the Cambrian College Auditorium. This event will include a panel discussion from women in various areas of Policing followed by a presentation on recruitment and selection. A demonstration of the PREP test will also be shown to guests in the Cambrian College gym. The evening will conclude with various networking booths from several units at GSPS. Please RSVP at Eventbrite/Women In Policing Career Information Night.com

