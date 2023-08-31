iHeartRadio
Greater Sudbury Police Locate 2 Missing Youths


Police (Sudbury)

UPDATE:

They have been located in good health. 

ORIGINAL:

Greater Sudbury Police are searching for two missing young people.  13 year old Dominick and 11 year old Ida Mae were last seen Tuesday around 2:30 in the Kingsway / Silver Hills area.

Dominick is 5'3", slim build, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing grey sweatpants and a grey and red hoodie. Ida Mae is 4'10", slim build, brown eyes, orange/blonde curly hair; grey sweatpants, and a red or grey hoodie.  

The two are believed to be together and there are concerns for their well-being.  If you have information please contact Greater Sudbury Police at 705-675-9171

