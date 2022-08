Is Community Safety and Well-being important to you?

Do you have suggestions or feedback that could assist GSPS in improving service-delivery here in Greater Sudbury?

The Greater Sudbury Police Services Board and the Greater Sudbury Police Service are looking for input as part of setting organizational priorities for the 2023 to 2025 Strategic Direction.

Through Oraclepoll Research Limited, a third party firm that provides comprehensive Publicopinion polling, market research, program evaluation and consulting services, we are looking for feedback from our Members, community members, organizations and local businesses in order to assist us in setting our Strategic Priorities for the upcoming business cycle.

Al Sizer, Police Services Board Chair said, “This is an important part of our strategic planning process which takes place every three years. We are committed to discovering different and

innovative ways to better serve the community, our Members and to ensure that Greater Sudbury is a safe place to live and work”

“As we transition from the current to upcoming Strategic Direction, we will continue to build on our successes while using technology, innovation and leveraging community partnerships to better serve our community”, said Chief Paul Pedersen. “We are committed to ensuring the safety, security and wellness of Greater Sudbury with an emphasis on the effective and efficient

deployment of resources.”

The online surveys will be available from August 11 to September 9, 2022.

To complete the business survey, please visit https://ca1se.voxco.com/S2/55/GSPSBUS2022/

To complete the resident survey, please visit https://ca1se.voxco.com/S2/55/GSPSRES2022/

Orcalepoll will also be conducting randomized phone surveys.

We encourage everyone in Greater Sudbury to participate and let us know how we can best invest in our community and serve the City of Greater Sudbury. As we move forward with the Equity,