Greater Sudbury Police Looking for Woman Missing Since May

The GSPS is seeking the public's assistance in locating 53 year old missing person Tanya USIC.

Tanya was last seen in the Minnow Lake area sometime in May 2022.

She is described as a white female approximately 5'6", 130 pounds, with blue eyes and long blonde hair which may now be gray in colour.

Tanya is transient in nature and there exists concerns for her well-being and mental health.

The GSPS is attempting to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com