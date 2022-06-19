Greater Sudbury Police Make An Arrest in Val Caron
RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE - 6:30
Police responded to the area of Fleming St ValCaron at approx. 630 PM in relation to a dispute. As a result
there is a heavy police presence in the area, and we are asking take alternate routes and avoid the area. For
residents in the immediate area, police are asking for them to shelter in place.
An update will be provided as soon as one is available.
We appreciate the publics assistance.
Police have successfully concluded the matter and 1 male is taken into custody without
incident. Thank you for your patience.
You may be interested in...
-
OPP Say Sunday's Vehicle Collision On HWY 144 Was FatalPreliminary investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision and one of the vehicles had caught on fire. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the name of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
-
Greater Sudbury Police Make An Arrest in Val CaronAround 6:30 Saturday evening, Greater Sudbury Police were called to Fleming Street in Val Caron. There was a heavy police presence for a time with people being asked to either avoid the area or shelter in place. A man was taken into custody without incident but no other details have been provided.
-
Sudbury Police Investigating Hit and RunSudbury Police are looking into a hit and run that happened on Friday in the south end of the city. They are trying to locate a grey Honda Accord with Ontario plate number CEVE 349. They say that, if you see the vehicle, contact 911 or Crimestoppers, and also, do not approach the vehicle.