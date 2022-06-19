Greater Sudbury Police Make An Arrest in Val Caron

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE - 6:30

Police responded to the area of Fleming St ValCaron at approx. 630 PM in relation to a dispute. As a result

there is a heavy police presence in the area, and we are asking take alternate routes and avoid the area. For

residents in the immediate area, police are asking for them to shelter in place.

An update will be provided as soon as one is available.

We appreciate the publics assistance.

Police have successfully concluded the matter and 1 male is taken into custody without

incident. Thank you for your patience.