Greater Sudbury Police On Patrol This Weekend

Officers from the Greater Sudbury Police Service Traffic Management Unit and Patrol Operations will be on patrol again this Canada Day regulating the safe flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Roadways around Bell Park, Science North, Health Sciences North and several intersecting streets will be monitored for prohibited parking.

Vehicles parked in prohibited areas, grassed areas, sidewalks, or obstructing driveways and/or intersections will be ticketed and/or towed.

The boat launch and access roads to the beach areas off Ramsey Lake Road will also be monitored to ensure that vehicles are not blocking access routes. The boat launch parking lot is for vehicles with boats and not for general parking; this area will also be monitored for prohibited parking.

Access to Health Sciences North and all event sites for emergency vehicles will be monitored and maintained and vehicles parked in prohibited areas will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Sudbury Transit will be providing shuttle rides to and from Science North from the Southridge Mall and the Downtown GOVA Transit Depot from 11:45 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The use of public transportation or carpooling is encouraged due to the limited parking available and to discourage prohibited parking.

Please ensure that you take your time entering and leaving the Canada Day celebrations. Be patient and abide by the rules and regulations of the road. We ask that pedestrians use crosswalks to avoid unnecessary risk to themselves and others.

As a reminder, fireworks are prohibited.