Greater Sudbury Reacts to Situation in Ukraine

Greater Sudbury is reacting to the situation in Ukraine this morning as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles today for the third day in a row.

The Ukrainian flag has been raised at Tom Davies Square and a prayer service will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church this afternoon.

Mayor Brian Bigger issued a statement on Friday saying, "The horrific events currently taking place in Ukraine are extremely devastating and I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to the millions of individuals and families whose livelihoods and wellbeing are threatened.

For decades, the identity of Ukrainian-Canadians has been deeply woven into the fabric that makes up Greater Sudbury and together, we must continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

During this time, it is important that we show our support for the people of Ukraine in any way we can and as a symbol of Canada’s collective solidarity, the Ukrainian flag has been raised at Tom Davies Square.

Mayor Brian Bigger

City of Greater Sudbury