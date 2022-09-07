Greater Sudbury's Ugliest School Yard Wins Prize

Winners of the 2022 Ugliest Schoolyard Contest:

Chelmsford Valley District Composite School has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Ugliest Schoolyard Contest presented by VETAC, Greater Sudbury's Regreening Advisory Panel.



The winning school will make use of a cash donation of $20,000 from Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations (Sudbury INO), a Glencore Company, the contest's major corporate sponsor. Financial contributions from additional sponsors will be pooled with supplies donated by local businesses to help transform this schoolyard into a greener and healthier outdoor environment.

“Green space is an important part of our community and our local school yards,” said the Mayor of Greater Sudbury. “With the support of VETAC, the winning school will transform its outdoor space into an area for students and teachers to enjoy and explore while growing their appreciation of the natural environment.”



"We congratulate Chelmsford Valley District Composite School and we thank all schools for participating in this year’s contest,” said Wayne Hugli, Chair of VETAC’s Ugliest Schoolyard Contest. “We look forward to working with the winning school’s staff and students to beautify their schoolyard while inspiring participants to be more environmentally aware.”



The school will work with VETAC to plan their project and the schoolyard transformation will take place this fall. Since 2005, the Ugliest Schoolyard Contest and its sponsors have helped 50 schools create greener and healthier schoolyards which are more student and nature friendly spaces.



For more information please visit www.greatersudbury.ca/vetac.