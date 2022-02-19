iHeartRadio
Greater Sudbury Says the Skate Path and Rinks Have Reopened

Skate

The Ramsey Lake Skating Path and Queen's Athletic Skating Oval have re-opened.  After the warm temperatures over the past couple of days, some maintenance was required to keep the rinks in good shape.  The public is invited to skate outside again at the Ramsey Lake Skating Path, Queen's Athletic Skating Oval and neighbourhood rinks. 

Outdoor recreational facilities are still open for use at a 50 per cent capacity limit.  When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is required when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized.

In order to enter washrooms, change rooms and field houses, people will need to wear a mask, complete active screening, provide contact tracing information, show proof of vaccination and distance from others.

Hours of operation are Saturday from Noon to 8:00 pm, Sunday from Noon to 6:00 and Monday through Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

 

