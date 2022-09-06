Greater Sudbury Students Heading Back to Class Today

Thousands of kids and teachers head back to school today for, what should be, a fairly 'normal' start to classes. There are no COVID restrictions in place. Masks will be voluntary and kids who test positive will only have to stay home until they're symptom free for 24 hours.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has been promoting the Ontario government's 'catch up plan' emphasising skilled trades as well as a new math and science curriculum that includes budgeting, credit and other real world applications. Local police will be busy for the next few weeks, patrolling school zones and reminding motorists that kids may not be paying full attention to their road safety in all the excitement.

Crossing guards will also be out and the big yellow buses will be back on the roads. Renee Boucher at the Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cautiously optimistic that there are more than enough drivers to cover all the routes in the region.