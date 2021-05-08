iHeartRadio
Greater Sudbury Teen Missing for Two Weeks Has Been Found

Chloe

UPDATE - Chloe Dempster has been located in good health. She had been missing since April 23rd and was the subject of a police search. Greater Sudbury Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

 

ORIGINAL STORY

Greater Sudbury Police are looking 14 year old Chloe Dempster.  Chloe was last seen April 23rd.  She is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with black hair with a purple streak and blue eyes.  Anyone with information is asked to call Greater Sudbury Police.
 

