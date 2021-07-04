Greater Sudbury Working on Water System Strategy for Garson
Have your say on Garson’s water system
The City of Greater Sudbury is conducting a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment to evaluate the water servicing strategy for Garson and identify opportunities for system improvements, operational efficiencies and greater water security.
The Garson water system is facing challenges ranging from aging infrastructure to possible future water quality concerns. This study is following a three-phased evaluation process to determine a preferred solution to the problem. The current phase involves evaluating options to meet both the long-term water needs of the community and the objectives of the Strategic Plan and Water/Wastewater Master Plan.
We want to hear from you. Visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca/garsonwater to learn more about the study, ask questions and provide your feedback on the preferred approach to improve Garson’s water system.
The page will be open for input until July 26, 2021. There will be a second opportunity for public input later this year.
