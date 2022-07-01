Greater Sudbury Working to Clean Up Memorial Park
Work is underway to clean up Memorial Park after a homeless encampment, set up during the pandemic, caused damage and contamination. Some areas will be fenced while re-sodding and electrical updates take place. Crews started that work this week. The splash pad opening will be delayed as a result.
The city has been working with a number of community partners since last July to find acceptible housing for scores of people who had been living in various encampments around Greater Sudbury during the pandemic. So far, accomodations have been found for 142 while there are currently 136 on wait lists. City officials say right now there are still 25 known encampments in the city.
The city is working on securing a contractor to repair the courtyard at city hall. Barricades are in place blocking off damaged walkways and a stage there. The courtyard at Tom Davies Square had been used for the last year as a warming shelter. The high traffic during that time was beyond what the space was designed for.
