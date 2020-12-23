iHeartRadio
Grinch Christmas Tree Sighted in Sudbury

David Franke of the Garson Falconbridge Community Action Network on Facebook had a big chuckle while he was out for a walk behind the sand pit this past Sunday.  He saw a bent over tree with a Christmas ornament hanging from the top of the tree.  Some group members have been refering to it as the Grinch Tree.  Katelynn MacMillan says her son Tanner originally put up the ornament to spread some Christmas cheer. Unfortunately, he was heartbroken to see that someone had removed it. He was so glad to see the joy it brought to many members of the group. He says he will add another one this week in hopes of others getting some Christmas joy from it.  Coreen Nootchtai said, to get to the tree, just keep to the trails on the left of the park off Blue Jay Way. 

