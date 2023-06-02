June 2, 2023 For Immediate Release

Group of 21 from Mattawa Share May’s HSN 50/50 $650,280 Jackpot

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that Jennifer S. and her group of 21 from Mattawa have won May's HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $650,280 (ticket AJ-29851330). This is the largest group win in three years of HSN 50/50!

“I don’t normally answer the phone when I don’t know the number calling, but something compelled me to pick up yesterday when it went off,” said Jennifer, “I couldn’t believe it but as exciting as it was to get that call, it was even better to reach out to all the other people I bought the ticket with to share the good news. Our group includes friends, family, coworkers and really just anyone in our little community who wanted in.”

With the jackpot being split 21 different ways, Jennifer said that it’s going to be fun to see how everyone uses their portion of the winnings.

“I’m going to pay some bills and do some travelling with the kids, but the people in this group are so wide-ranging that I can’t begin to think how each will use their winnings. One of our winners is even on their honeymoon so that’s one heck of a wedding gift!”

“This is an incredible win for Jennifer and the twenty others in her group who will share this amazing prize amount,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We are excited to celebrate the third anniversary of the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North this month and grateful for our supporters who continue to make a difference in patient care through their ticket purchases. Over $13 million supporting patient care, research, and future investments to make HSN a better hospital and over $19 million to lucky winners all over Ontario. As we move into our fourth year of the lottery, we look forward to sharing more about how we can enhance healthcare in our region in a way that is truly transformative.”

An excerpt of Anthony’s call with Jennifer can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wyYJiMSxYo

The June HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! June marks the third anniversary of the HSN 50/50 and we’re celebrating with three $10,000 early bird draws. See below for a full list of early bird draws and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the June 9th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on June 8th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th are eligible for every draw in June including the grand prize jackpot. Starting in June, all monthly jackpot prizes will be drawn on the last Friday of every month.

The jackpot is updated online in real time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half is awarded to one lucky winner. Every ticket purchased helps fund vital equipment for specialized surgeries and procedures, enhance care for our tiniest patients, enhance patient treatment areas, support future capital renovation projects to help build a stronger healthcare system, and fund impressive cancer research to improve patient outcomes in the future.

For more information on the impact on patient care and where the funds are directed, please visit: https://www.hsn5050.ca/impact

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the June draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th, 2023. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, June 30th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1318141.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

