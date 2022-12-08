Group Of 27 Friends Are Celebrating A Million Dollar Lottery Win! (4 Are From Sudbury)

The following is a release from OLG:

"Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for a group of 27 from northern Ontario and British Columbia. They matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 6, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million!

The group members are:

Sylvie Bureau of Timmins

Alain Desrosiers of Timmins

Anita Constantin of Val Caron

Annette Madore of Timmins

Bradley Augustin of Sudbury

Carole Bushey of Timmins

Chantal Desrosiers of Timmins

Danny Deschatelets of Timmins

Darrin White of South Porcupine

Denis Gilbert of Connaught

Duane Lowe of Mile House, BC

Eric Warnes of South Porcupine

Kayla Bureau of Timmins

Kristopher Cecconi of Timmins

Laurent Madore of Timmins

Marc Landry of Val Caron

Mario Tambeau of Timmins

Mary Bureau of Sudbury

Nancy Calderwood of Timmins

Natasha Bureau of Timmins

Patricia Mann of Timmins

Rachelle Labelle of Connaught

Rachelle Vaillancourt of Timmins

Robert Parta of Schumacher

Shannon Saindon of Timmins

Steve Bureau of Timmins

Yves Pilon of Timmins

Sylvie, the group leader, says the group of 27 friends have been playing the lottery together for 10 years. "We play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 twice a week," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I checked the ticket and thought we won $1,000 and was very happy. I kept looking at the number and realized there were way more zeroes than usual. I woke up my husband so he could check too, and he couldn't believe his eyes!"

"I quickly grabbed my phone and googled 'How many zeroes are in one million," Sylvie laughed. "My husband and I started calling all the group members at 5 a.m.– it was one of my favourite phone calls ever."

She plans to pay off some bills and do some home renovations with her portion of the winnings.

Sylvie says she will throw a family party to celebrate the big win. "We will order a cake with a 6/49 sign as a memory," she concluded."