Group Of 27 Friends Are Celebrating A Million Dollar Lottery Win! (4 Are From Sudbury)
The following is a release from OLG:
"Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for a group of 27 from northern Ontario and British Columbia. They matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 6, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million!
The group members are:
Sylvie Bureau of Timmins
Alain Desrosiers of Timmins
Anita Constantin of Val Caron
Annette Madore of Timmins
Bradley Augustin of Sudbury
Carole Bushey of Timmins
Chantal Desrosiers of Timmins
Danny Deschatelets of Timmins
Darrin White of South Porcupine
Denis Gilbert of Connaught
Duane Lowe of Mile House, BC
Eric Warnes of South Porcupine
Kayla Bureau of Timmins
Kristopher Cecconi of Timmins
Laurent Madore of Timmins
Marc Landry of Val Caron
Mario Tambeau of Timmins
Mary Bureau of Sudbury
Nancy Calderwood of Timmins
Natasha Bureau of Timmins
Patricia Mann of Timmins
Rachelle Labelle of Connaught
Rachelle Vaillancourt of Timmins
Robert Parta of Schumacher
Shannon Saindon of Timmins
Steve Bureau of Timmins
Yves Pilon of Timmins
Sylvie, the group leader, says the group of 27 friends have been playing the lottery together for 10 years. "We play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 twice a week," she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "I checked the ticket and thought we won $1,000 and was very happy. I kept looking at the number and realized there were way more zeroes than usual. I woke up my husband so he could check too, and he couldn't believe his eyes!"
"I quickly grabbed my phone and googled 'How many zeroes are in one million," Sylvie laughed. "My husband and I started calling all the group members at 5 a.m.– it was one of my favourite phone calls ever."
She plans to pay off some bills and do some home renovations with her portion of the winnings.
Sylvie says she will throw a family party to celebrate the big win. "We will order a cake with a 6/49 sign as a memory," she concluded."
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Woman Charged After Loaded Handgun & Bag Of Drugs Tossed Off BalconyShortly after 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 2022, Officers attended an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in relation to a Missing Person investigation. While on scene, Officers were approached by an individual who indicated that a bag had been thrown from the balcony of an apartment unit and that the bag almost hit someone.
-
Group Of 27 Friends Are Celebrating A Million Dollar Lottery Win! (4 Are From Sudbury)Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for a group of 27 from northern Ontario and British Columbia. They matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the August 6, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $1 million!
-
Sudbury Police Looking To Identify Two Men Involved In Stabbing On Notre Dame AvenuePolice are looking for help from the public.