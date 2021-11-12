iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Gunshots Heard Early Friday Morning On Mont Adam Street; Police Investigating

Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Just after 5:20 a.m. this morning, Friday, November 12, 2021, we received a call regarding a Weapons Complaint in the area of Mountain Street at Mont Adam Street. Information provided was that gunshots were heard by residents of the area.
Patrol Officers quickly arrived on scene and located multiple ammunition casings.

Officers have closed Mont Adam Street from Mountain Street to Sunrise Ridge Drive while Detectives from our Forensic Unit are on scene collecting evidence.
At this time, no injuries have been reported and no property damage has been reported.
We do not believe there to be an immediate threat to the general Public as we believe the individual(s) involved fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

Officers will remain in the area for a prolonged period of time as the investigation is ongoing.
Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram