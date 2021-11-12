Gunshots Heard Early Friday Morning On Mont Adam Street; Police Investigating

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Just after 5:20 a.m. this morning, Friday, November 12, 2021, we received a call regarding a Weapons Complaint in the area of Mountain Street at Mont Adam Street. Information provided was that gunshots were heard by residents of the area.

Patrol Officers quickly arrived on scene and located multiple ammunition casings.

Officers have closed Mont Adam Street from Mountain Street to Sunrise Ridge Drive while Detectives from our Forensic Unit are on scene collecting evidence.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no property damage has been reported.

We do not believe there to be an immediate threat to the general Public as we believe the individual(s) involved fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

Officers will remain in the area for a prolonged period of time as the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."