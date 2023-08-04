Handy Man Scams Are On The Rise In Northern Ontario

The following is a release from the OPP:

The Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that there are many schemes being used to defraud the public and businesses. If you receive any unsolicited communication by any means asking for money to be given, be cautious and suspicious.

On July 27, 2023, Nipissing West OPP members responded to a fraud on Demers Street, West Nipissing. A contractor had attended the property, requesting full payment in cash for work to be completed. Only a small portion of the work had been done and the contractor never returned.

Handy Man Scams

Someone randomly attends your door and suggests that your roof, gutters, driveway or another part of your home needs to be repaired, which they are willing to fix. Often, they just "happen" to be in your neighbourhood. Sometimes they are over-priced but sometimes they offer a reduced rate. They normally ask for a deposit and often begin the work, but do not return to finish it. If they only accept cash, be wary.

Don't ever discuss your financial situation with random people. Always get at least three estimates. Check the reputation of the "handy man" Don't pay in cash or pay up front (do not give a deposit).

Remember, any legitimate agency will NEVER request a payment by cash up front, wire transfer, online currency such as bitcoin, pre-paid credit cards or pre-paid gift cards such as Google Play, iTunes, Vanilla, etc.

"Awareness is key when it comes to recognizing frauds and scams. There are so many types out there but the better educated the public are, the less chance they have to fall victim to these ruthless scammers. Don't keep it a secret - talk to a friend, family member, neighbour, or police before making any decisions to send money to people you don't know", says OPP Community Safety Officer Rob Lewis.

If you believe that someone is posing as a fraudster on the phone, hang. Also, you can report it through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. If you are a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local police agency.