Hanmer woman wins $50K with holiday scratch ticket
A woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer has won the top prize of $50,000 playing a pack of holiday scratch tickets.
Doreen Tremblay's winning ticket was part of an Instant Gift Pack that was purchased at the Esso on the Run on Highway 69 in Val Caron, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday.
The gift packs contain six tickets.
You may be interested in...
-
I Person Deceased After Fatal Head-On Collision On HWY 69 Sunday NightMembers of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) continue to investigate a fatal collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 69 near Station Road in Wallbridge Township, approximately 70 kilometers north of Parry Sound. The collision occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. April 3, 2022.
-
Two Lives Lost After Vehicle Collision On HWY 17The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.
-
Highway 69 Closed at the BypassHighway 69 is closed at the bypass