Hanmer woman wins $50K with holiday scratch ticket

Doreen Tremblay

A woman from the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer has won the top prize of $50,000 playing a pack of holiday scratch tickets.

Doreen Tremblay's winning ticket was part of an Instant Gift Pack that was purchased at the Esso on the Run on Highway 69 in Val Caron, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Tuesday.

The gift packs contain six tickets.

